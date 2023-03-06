Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to act on student residence issue

Durban - Student protests at Wits University last week and at UCT last month over a R45 000 cap on student accommodation and other concerns have resulted in the Department of higher education setting up a committee to find solutions to the problem and stop the spread of disruptions. Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande said, following a meeting with Universities SA on Saturday, the department would establish a committee comprising itself, universities SA and the vice-chancellors from all the affected institutions to address student cases impacted by the National Student financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS’s) R45 000 student accommodation cap.

Nzimande said the committee would meet this week to look at cases and practical solutions. “We must take into account a number of contradictory facts affecting the implementation of the R45 000 cap, inter alia, evidence of price collusion by landlords (resulting in) profiteering, the realities of differentiated costs of living in various localities where NSFAS students have to find accommodation, and the continued existence of unaccredited accommodation establishments that imperil the affordability and safety of student accommodation.” Nzimande said he encouraged all stakeholders at learning institutions to ensure there was active engagement on challenges facing institutions.

“I am concerned about the violent nature of some of the protests, such as the protest at Wits. I strongly condemn these instances of violent student protests. Violent protests are wholly unacceptable and provide no solution to student concerns.” Nzimande added the meeting with Universities SA had confirmed the department would develop protocols and training for security officers in public order security. “I also urge all the student leaders who have disengaged from various internal engagements with institution management to return to those engagements.”

NSFAS spokesperson Slumezi Skosana said they were considering reporting student accommodation providers to the competition commission for possible collusion and price gouging. “This follows reports that several student accommodation providers have raised rent prices to astronomical levels and are refusing to lower them to the R4 500 a month cap that has been stipulated by NSFAS for the accommodation it finances.” Skosana added many students at four universities – the universities of Pretoria, Wits, Stellenbosch and UCT – were left without accommodation because they could not afford the new rentals.