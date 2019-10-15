Highway father and son set to tackle Amashova for CHOC









Durban - In amongst the thousands of cyclists taking part in the Tsogo Sun Amashova Durban Classic on Sunday will be a unique father-and-son combination of Andy and Luke Morgan riding a tandem in the colours of the Cows, taking on the 65 kilometre race to raise money and awareness for the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation. It will be Luke’s first major cycle event and completes his dream to challenge himself at a tough sporting event and at the same time make a meaningful contribution to a cause close to his heart. Luke, who will be one of the youngest riders in the field, lost a close school friend to cancer at the age of six and has a strong connection to the CHOC charity that aims to help children being treated for cancer by housing them with their families in one of the CHOC houses around the country. Kearsney College English teacher Andy Morgan (right) will be tackling the 65km race at the Tsogo Sun Amashova Durban Classic on Sunday with his primary school son Luke (left) to raise money for the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation. Picture: Andy Morgan/ Gameplan Media

“He is so excited for the Amashova on Sunday,” said proud dad Andy, who is an English master at Kearsney College. “He said he’d like to ride because he knows lots of kids can’t,” explained Andy Morgan.

“It got me thinking that a lot of the time, we challenge ourselves to do endurance events and although it’s great and all, it’s pretty self-serving. If we can raise some funds for a worthwhile cause while we challenge ourselves, that’s even better.”

“At school our children often get involved in community service, but generally as a large group and without a strong connection to the charity or cause. This is a way to get involved in a more meaningful form of community service, to challenge yourself and make a real contribution,” he added.

Since word got out that the dad-and-son duo intended to ride the Amashova for CHOC in the black and white livery of The Cows, friends, family members and school parents have rallied around them, to their surprise.

“I was set a target of R8000 to raise,” explained Morgan. “That’s an appreciable amount of money. So I started with appeals on various networks and WhatsApp groups, and the response has been overwhelming.

“We already have R13 500 in our GivenGain account and there are still others expressing an interest to add to that,” he said.

The GivenGain account has been named “Little Red Riding 4 Good” after red-head Luke and his ground-breaking quest to ride for the CHOC charity on Sunday.

The pair will be riding a tandem loaned to them by staunch Cow Gordon Reid, who will be a making a statement of his own by riding the race in a hand-cycle.

Anyone keen to contribute to the father-and-son’s fundraising efforts can make a donation at https://www.givengain.com/ap/little-red-riding-4-good-raising-funds-for-the-cows/.

More information about The Cows can be found at www.thecows.co.za

About The Cows

The Cows were started in 2008 by a group of eight enthusiastic cyclists keen to make a difference and raise funds for the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation of South Africa. Cordi van Niekerk was one of the founder members and joined Kerrin and Grant Bain in cycling the 947 Cycle Challenge in memory of their daughter, Jessica, who had recently died from cancer at just 20 months old.

As CHOC had played a significant role in the Bain family's life in the last few weeks of Jessica’s life, specifically with palliative care and emotional support, the decision was to make CHOC the beneficiary of their quest. They decided to don cow suits and succeeded in raising R230 000.

In 2009, the herd gained momentum and grew to 140 energetic cows. Just two years later the herd numbered a staggering 350 cows all riding for a purpose. Armed with the ‘Love Living Life’ slogan and a healthy dose of enthusiasm, the herd has enjoyed much success and acclaim.

Ten later, hundreds of people have participated in events wearing cow suits. The Cows have raised well over R30 million for specific projects implemented by CHOC and The Cows brand is prominent in many sporting events in South Africa. With these funds, CHOC is able to make a difference to the children being treated for cancer throughout South Africa.

