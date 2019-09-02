Durban - The Provincial Police Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal and the Democratic Alliance has welcomed the multiple terms of life imprisonment handed down to the ‘Highway rapist’ on Friday. The 30-year-old accused, Moses Mavila pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to a total of 35 terms of life imprisonment and a further 425 years imprisonment on 61 counts which included rape, robbery and attempted murder by the Pinetown Regional Court.

Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said Mavila terrorised women in the Westville area and will spend his entire life in prison.

“Investigators from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit must be congratulated for their sterling work that saw this monster being placed before the court. Our society is so much safer now that he is behind bars,” he said.

DA KZN Spokesperson on Social Development, Elma Rabe said Mavila stripped his victims of dignity and self-confidence and belongs behind bars for the rest of his life.

“It is also significant that he showed no remorse throughout his trial. Essentially, the only reason he stopped committing these heinous crimes is because he was caught,” said

Rabe said she hopes that the sentencing will bring some closure to the women who have bravely come forward and reported their horrific experiences.

“They deserve to continue their lives with hope for the future,” she said.

Background:

Jula said the accused began his crime spree in 2013 by terrorising women who were seeking jobs along the M19 in Westville.

“It is alleged that he would lure his victims by promising them jobs. He would lead them to a bush along the M19 where he would rape, rob and strangle them. The victims cellphones and cash were stolen during the attacks,” said Jula.

He said the last incident was reported in January this year. All of these cases were eventually handed over to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit to expertly investigate.

“An experienced and dedicated investigating officer was tasked to trace the accused and he was eventually arrested at his place of employment at New Germany in February 2019,” said Jula.

Jula added that the arrest of the accused brought to an end reports of rape along the M19.

The Mercury