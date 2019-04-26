KwaDukuza mayor Ricardo Mthembu at the renaming of the hospital. Picture: Supplied

DURBAN - The KwaDukuza Municipality yesterday threatened to evict residents who have illegally occupied government houses, saying this was necessary to stop the practice. The warning comes after the municipality announced it was investigating allegations of the hijacking of government houses meant for the poor at its Chris Hani Housing Project.

Mayor Ricardo Mthembu an- nounced this week that the municipality was investigating the allocation of houses after complaints were lodged with him.

Residents had complained about the alleged hijacking of some of the houses in the housing project in Ntshawini, Ward 15.

The investigation is expected to be completed in a week’s time.

The council had approved 1000 units to the Chris Hani Housing Project: 942 beneficiaries have been approved and 48 applications are being processed for approval. About 13 of the houses have been occupied.

Ward councillor Bonginkosi Ma- baso said the municipality would take harsh steps if it was confirmed that those occupying houses were doing so illegally.

“They would have to explain how they came to move in, and if they bought the houses, they would need to explain that. The allegations came after it emerged that some of the people in the houses did not meet the criteria that had been set for beneficiaries,” he said.

Mabaso said beneficiaries must be elderly people living in houses that are collapsing; child-headed households; or the disabled.

“The current occupants are young people who don’t meet the criteria.”

He said the municipality had faced a challenge in relocating some of the beneficiaries.

“These (new) houses were being vandalised, so we asked the rightful owners to move in and protect them. There was miscommunication with people identified as beneficiaries as they thought that the houses would be built where they currently live.”

He claimed that in many cases, residents refused to move into their new homes because they felt the houses were too small and that they would lose their farming land.

Mthembu said he had deployed a special task team to look into the alleged wrongful allocation of houses in the Chris Hani Housing Project.

“As a responsible government we need to dig deep into what has been reported by the community. In doing so we will review the allocations to ensure that beneficiaries who have already been placed are the most deserving.”

