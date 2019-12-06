Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust to beef up security after theft









File picture: Supplied Durban - The Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust (Hact) will be compelled to beef up security after computer equipment was stolen from it last week. The non-profit organisation works with vulnerable communities to reduce the spread of HIV/Aids. Hact chief executive Candace Davidson said the incident took place after 11am during the induction of 15 interns, who were part of the youth employment project. Davidson said the incident was captured on the centre’s CCTV cameras. “A very well-dressed young man walked on to the property. He went into one of the offices and took some personal belongings from someone’s handbag,” said Davidson.

She said he very confidently walked around the office and sat on the couch, biding his time.

“The suspect fit the age category, he looked like he could be one of the interns and our staff didn’t know who the candidates were because they were new.”

Davidson said the suspect walked down the passage and overheard her saying she would be leaving her office to hand out graduation certificates. He went back to sit on the couch.

“He bided his time until I left. Within two minutes he went into my office and took my laptop,” she said.

The suspect tried other office doors, but one office was locked and the others were occupied.

“He hung around long enough that he heard people talking about staff members, so when he was asked ‘Can we help you?’, he said ‘Yes I’m waiting for so and so’,” said Davidson.

She said her team were still in shock and felt violated.

“The centre is built on trust. We are there for the community and we don’t want to have restrictions and super-tight security and regulations.

“We want people to be able to visit. We have patients and family members and we want to welcome people who may be coming in for an HIV test.”

She said losing her computer was a blow because it contained reports, pictures and critical information.

The theft also happened beforemajor planned events at the centre, including World Aids Day.

“It’s a very frustrating hurdle that we need to get over, and go back and look at what information we can piece together, so that we can still report to funders what we have been doing all year,” she said.

Stacy Mtshali posted on Facebook that she was tired of hearing about children’s homes, churches, schools, emergency services, and non-profit organisations in the area being robbed.

“My righteous indignation rises up like a mama bear when I hear about people taking advantage of the orphans, the widows, the poor, the most vulnerable, and those trying to help them,” she said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that a case of theft was being investigated by the Hillcrest police.

The Mercury