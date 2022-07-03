Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Hilton child cyclist critically injured after being struck by car

A collision between a car and bicycle left a child cyclist in the Hilton area in critical condition. Picture: Midlands EMS

A collision between a car and bicycle left a child cyclist in the Hilton area in critical condition. Picture: Midlands EMS

Published 29m ago

Share

Durban – A child struck by a car in Hilton while riding a bicycle was left in critical condition.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said a Howick Advanced Life Support ambulance was dispatched to Hilton, near the police station, for a child that had been struck by a vehicle on Friday just before 9am.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On arrival it was found that the child was in a critical condition and required urgent advanced life support treatment. Once treated and stabilised the child was transported to a nearby private hospital for further care,” he said.

A child cyclist struck by a vehicle in Hilton was left in critical condition. Picture: Midlands EMS.

More on this
A child cyclist struck by a vehicle in Hilton was left in critical condition. Picture: Midlands EMS

Today, Medi Response spokesperson Leon Fourie reported that paramedics responded to a motorcycle accident on the R102 near Mtunzini.

Fourie said when paramedics arrived on the scene it was established that a single motorcycle had left the roadway, ploughing into the sugar cane field.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The rider of the motorbike sustained several injuries and was stabilised on scene by Medi Response advanced life support paramedics,” he said.

Fourie said the injured rider was transported to a nearby hospital by ALS Paramedics Medical Services.

Story continues below Advertisement
A rider was injured after his motorcycle left the roadway and landed in a sugar cane field alongside the R102 near Mtunzini. Picture: Medi Response

A rider was injured after his motorbike left the roadway and landed in a sugar cane field alongside the R102 near Mtunzini. Picture: Medi Response

Yesterday, Midlands EMS said a pedestrian was left in serious condition after being hit by a car.

Story continues below Advertisement

Robertson said paramedics were dispatched to Mphophomeni main road at 10.20am for a pedestrian who had been knocked down.

“On arrival, crews found that the patient had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention. Once stabilised, the patient was transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” he said.

THE MERCURY

Related Topics:

KwaZulu-NatalRoad Accidents

Share

Recent stories by:

Karen Singh