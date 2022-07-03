Hilton child cyclist critically injured after being struck by car

Durban – A child struck by a car in Hilton while riding a bicycle was left in critical condition. Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said a Howick Advanced Life Support ambulance was dispatched to Hilton, near the police station, for a child that had been struck by a vehicle on Friday just before 9am.

“On arrival it was found that the child was in a critical condition and required urgent advanced life support treatment. Once treated and stabilised the child was transported to a nearby private hospital for further care,” he said. A child cyclist struck by a vehicle in Hilton was left in critical condition. Picture: Midlands EMS.

A child cyclist struck by a vehicle in Hilton was left in critical condition. Picture: Midlands EMS Today, Medi Response spokesperson Leon Fourie reported that paramedics responded to a motorcycle accident on the R102 near Mtunzini. Fourie said when paramedics arrived on the scene it was established that a single motorcycle had left the roadway, ploughing into the sugar cane field.

“The rider of the motorbike sustained several injuries and was stabilised on scene by Medi Response advanced life support paramedics,” he said. Fourie said the injured rider was transported to a nearby hospital by ALS Paramedics Medical Services.

A rider was injured after his motorcycle left the roadway and landed in a sugar cane field alongside the R102 near Mtunzini. Picture: Medi Response A rider was injured after his motorbike left the roadway and landed in a sugar cane field alongside the R102 near Mtunzini. Picture: Medi Response Yesterday, Midlands EMS said a pedestrian was left in serious condition after being hit by a car.

