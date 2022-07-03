Hilton child cyclist critically injured after being struck by car

Durban – A child struck by a car in Hilton while riding a bicycle was left in critical condition.
Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said a Howick Advanced Life Support ambulance was dispatched to Hilton, near the police station, for a child that had been struck by a vehicle on Friday just before 9am.
“On arrival it was found that the child was in a critical condition and required urgent advanced life support treatment. Once treated and stabilised the child was transported to a nearby private hospital for further care,” he said.
Today, Medi Response spokesperson Leon Fourie reported that paramedics responded to a motorcycle accident on the R102 near Mtunzini.
Fourie said when paramedics arrived on the scene it was established that a single motorcycle had left the roadway, ploughing into the sugar cane field.
“The rider of the motorbike sustained several injuries and was stabilised on scene by Medi Response advanced life support paramedics,” he said.
Fourie said the injured rider was transported to a nearby hospital by ALS Paramedics Medical Services.
Yesterday, Midlands EMS said a pedestrian was left in serious condition after being hit by a car.
Robertson said paramedics were dispatched to Mphophomeni main road at 10.20am for a pedestrian who had been knocked down.
“On arrival, crews found that the patient had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention. Once stabilised, the patient was transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” he said.