Hit-and-run truck crash near Verulam leaves two dead

DURBAN – Two people were killed after they were hit by a truck on the R102 between the Ottawa and Verulam intersection in Kwazulu-Natal on Tuesday, in an alleged hit-and-run. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged that this morning at about 11:30am two pedestrians were crossing the R102 road between the Ottawa and Verulam intersection when they were knocked by a vehicle.

“The female victim sustained injuries and was certified dead at the scene, while the male victim was taken to hospital for medical attention.,” she said. However, in an update of the incident Rusa said the man died shortly after he arrived at the hospital Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said a Rusa member was travelling on the south bound lane when he was flagged down by pedestrians.

Upon investigation, the officer noticed the body of a woman lying face down on the tarmac next to a metal barrier, he said. “The woman appeared to have been dragged between the barrier and the truck,” said Balram. He said a man was discovered in the overgrown verge next to the road.

“Witnesses informed the officer that the two were run over by a truck that did not stop at the scene. Details of the truck were circulated to Rusa members who were responding to the scene,” he said. Balram said medics assessed the woman and found that she was fatally injured while the man had sustained critical injuries from the high-impact collision. Balram said CPR was performed on the man by paramedics from Netcare 911, Metro Police and Rusa after his condition rapidly deteriorated.

After re-establishing a pulse the patient was transported to a hospital for further care, he said. “Reaction officers went in search of the truck and located it stationary in the vicinity of the Ottawa/Parkgate intersection. “The driver and his assistant were found seated in the vehicle. When questioned, they informed the reaction officer that they were unaware that they had knocked into the pedestrians,” said Balram.

Police said a case of culpable homicide was opened at Verulam police station for investigation. A woman has been killed and a man critically injured in a crash on the R102 between the Ottawa and Verulam intersection in Kwazulu-Natal today. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa)

