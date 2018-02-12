Durban - "Blessers" should be targeted in the fight against HIV as they are the ones driving the HIV epidemic among young women.

This is the call of HIV/Aids not-for-profit organisation Right to Care, ahead of the eighth African Conference of Sexual and Reproductive Health in Johannesburg this week.



Right to Care’s Hermina Manjekana Dyeshana said the conference theme; Advancing the Sexual Health and Reproductive Rights of Girls and Women in Africa also called on a focus on the “players, sugar daddies or blessers.”

“They enter into relationships with young girls as a transaction; you give me unprotected sex and I give you money, a cell phone, airtime, new clothes, makeup, school fees, a car, whatever you or your family might need. The blessers are normally older men who have concurrent sexual partners in their own age group and are sometimes also married. These men are driving HIV transmission, and compounding an already massive public healthcare problem,” said Dyeshana.

She said the organisation was involved in programmes to reach men in places where they frequent and are comfortable, such as popular social spots clubs, entertainment areas, hostels, taxi ranks and at their places of work.

However, as young women still bore the brunt of the disease, they were still the primary focus. “We are supporting programmes that have been developed to reach young men and women in schools and universities and have placed our full weight behind the Department of Basic Education’s national policy on HIV and Aids for learners and educators in public schools and FET institutions,” said Dyeshana.

