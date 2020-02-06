Hollywoodbets Dolphins spinner Imran Tahir was one of the stars during their opening round Momentum One Day Cup win last week and will once again be a vital cog as they take on the Momentum Multiply Titans at SuperSport Park this Friday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/ Backpage Pix

Durban – The Hollywoodbets Dolphins are gearing up to travel to SuperSport Park Centurion where they will do battle against the Momentum Multiply Titans in their second match of the 50-over competition on Friday. The Dolphins have had a bright start to 2020 and followed their two 4-Day Domestic Series wins with a victory in their opening match of the white ball competition. This Friday’s clash with the Titans will come with another set of challenges as the men from Durban hope to stamp their authority on the competition.

It has been a scorching week in Durban but captain Keshav Maharaj believes the side are in good shape going into a busy weekend of action.

“It has been a tough week of training for us in the heat but the boys have prepared really well this week. We’ve worked hard and are looking forward to the two games that we have on this weekend starting with the Titans tomorrow in Pretoria. The two games this weekend are crucial for us in order to build some momentum in the competition and making it a little easier for us to make the play-offs. You need to win five or six games to make the play-offs but we want to be clinical and finish as high as possible on the log,” Maharaj said.

The Dolphins and the Titans have met each other on a number of occasions in white balls finals and Maharaj would like his side to lay down an early marker by beating them in their own backyard.