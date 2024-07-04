Hollywoodbets Durban July to contribute close to R 271 million to Durban’s economy

The ethekwini Municipality said it is going to put its best foot forward as it prepares to host visitors from around the country and the continent for this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July. Africa’s biggest horse racing event will take place at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, July 6, in Durban.

Speaking at the media launch for the event at Gordon Park on Florida Road, ethekwini Municipality Economic Development and Planning Committee Chairperson Councillor Thembo Ntuli said the city will be pull out all the stops to make sure that the event is a success. Ntuli highlighted that as Africa’s leading festival and event destination, the city is more than ready to host over 45 000 punters and travellers expected to descend on the city’s shores. He said that law enforcement including the Metro Police and South African Police Service will be in full force in and around the city for the duration of the event to ensure a safe and memorable experience.

“They will be on high alert. They have been working tirelessly to roll out an integrated and watertight safety plan to ensure our visitors and residents have a safe and memorable event. Police will maintain high visibility around the Greyville area, and they will be complemented by the private security. The Metro Police’s Public Order Policing Unit remains on high alert and will be on standby should their service be required,” said Ntuli. According to the city’s estimates, the main event will contribute R271 million in direct spending and a total of R670m contribution to the eThekwini GDP. The city also revealed that it expects a 78% accommodation occupancy rate in the city with an estimated total of 5000 jobs to be created during the duration of the event.