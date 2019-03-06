DURBAN - Four officials working at the Department of Home Affairs in Pietermaritzburg have been applauded for their dedication for working overtime to help customers with their passport and ID applications on Monday. One of those who waited in line, Tracy Leigh Kerr, posted her praise for the officials on her Facebook page, which has since gone viral.

Although she said she did not know the names of all four employees, Kerr posted a picture of one of them, Sandile Nkabinde.

Kerr said she hoped the department would look into the good deed and reward the employees for going over and above the call of duty.

Kerr said she and her friend went to the Pietermaritzburg office to apply for their passports and smart IDs on Monday. She said they waited in the queue until the offices closed at 3.30pm.

“We thought all hope was lost and we would have to come back another day, but one of the officials came out and told us that we shouldn’t leave because they knew how long we had already waited and that they would help us,” she said.

Kerr said that the four officials remained to help more than 40 customers who were still in the queue.

“When I spoke to one of the guys, he told me that they do not get paid for overtime and were working outside of their stipulated office times voluntarily,” she said.

“There are so many negative stories about Home Affairs officials. We must give credit where credit is due,” she said. Kerr said the officials worked until 6pm to ensure that they were all attended to.

Another happy customer was Glynis Whitehorn, who said the four officials had restored her faith in humanity.

Whitehorn said after standing in the queue for about four hours, she was “most pleased” to be greeted by “smiling, happy people who went over and beyond to make sure we were seen to”.

Last month, an employee from the Scottburgh Department of Home Affairs, Nosipho Mkhupheka, also stayed after normal office hours to help 40 people who had been waiting in line.

