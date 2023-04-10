Homeless people in eThekwini wreak havoc on city’s infrastructure

Durban - The growing number of homeless people in eThekwini Municipality is having a devastating impact on the city’s infrastructure. Acting head of the eThekwini Municipality’s Engineering Unit, Thanda Zulu, said homeless people often used the city’s stormwater infrastructure as their storage facilities, resulting in this infrastructure being clogged.

“The homeless people, for whatever reason they use that (stormwater) to put their stuff in there and all of a sudden the stormwater system which was cleaned (the day before) is blocked, that is where the issue of education comes in handy. “The city holistically will have to see how it deals with the issue of homelessness, they are creating chaos in the city,” said Zulu. The city said there were more than 4 000 homeless people living on the inner city streets in Durban.

But DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa said he believed there were many more. “The figure is much higher, I think they only focused on those that are in the CBD, there are many homeless people in Verulam, Pinetown and other areas. “The city cannot also say it cannot look after these people as it is the city’s job to do so; they should team up with the provincial government and open up rehabilitation centres so those that want to be rehabilitated can go there. Some of these people have homes they could go back to and that would reduce the number of homeless people,” he said.