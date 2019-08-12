Formal housing will be built for shack dwellers living in Cato Crest

Durban - CONSTRUCTION is set to get underway at a site in Cato Crest that will see 74 formal housing units being erected for residents living in the nearby informal settlement. Ward councillor, Mkhipheni Ngiba, said the project had been a long time coming and he was relieved that finally residents would be moved out of the settlement.

Ngiba said land near the Cato Manor clinic had been identified for the project.

“People have been waiting very long and it is good that the municipality finally decided to start building. The construction should take about six months and this is only the first phase,” he said.

According to the municipality, R12 million has been set aside for the Ntuthuko housing project.

Residents will be chosen from a database and first preference will be given to those who have lived at the informal settlement for the longest time.

Ngiba said he has come under attack in recent months following ongoing land invasions in Cato Crest, which often led to violent protests and clashes with police.

“Now, the community can see that I have been doing work on their behalf,” he said.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the city was trying to cater for everyone living in informal settlements. He called on residents to be patient as homes will be allocated to those in need.

Earlier this year, Cato Crest was rocked by a number of land grabs and protests. This has led to the deployment of metro police and private security in Mary Thiphe, the main road in Cato Crest.

The Mercury