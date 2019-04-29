Durban - A horrific accident has claimed the lives of at least six people while a further six sustained varying degrees of injury on the M27 between Umdloti and Mount Moreland on Monday afternoon. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports from the scene indicate that a Ford bakkie and a tipper truck were involved in a head-on collision.

“Tragically six people sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene, another three people sustained critical injuries and are currently being treated by Advanced life support paramedics,”said Herbst.

Herbst added that the exact number of patients that sustained minor to moderate injuries are yet to be confirmed as some patients were removed privately.

Reaction Unit South Africa who was also on the scene said a total of six people were injured.

RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram said paramedics from several private services assisted in stabilizing several critically injured patients.

“Reaction Officers found four occupants mangled in the wreckage of a silver Ford Bantam bakkie. Two other victims were found deceased after been ejected from the bakkie,”said Balram.

Herbst added that the Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services used the Jaws of Life to free one of the critically injured from the wreckage.

“Once stabilised all the patients will be transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment,” he said.

According to Balram, the driver of the black and blue Mercedes-Benz truck said the bakkie was fully loaded with passengers travelling towards Verulam.

“The fully laden bakkie was travelling towards Verulam when the driver drove into the oncoming lane while reaching for an unknown item in the vehicle,” said Balram.

He added that a witness informed officers that the bakkie involved in the accident had stopped a few minutes earlier and picked up hitchhikers.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of culpable homicide will be opened at the Verulam police station for investigation.

