Hostage situation at Durban restaurant resolved

DURBAN - A hostage situation at a popular fast food restaurant on the Berea was resolved on Tuesday afternoon after intervention by the police.

Police, private security and emergency services responded to the incident on King Dinuzulu (Berea) Road just after 1pm.

According to a report from the scene, the alleged perpetrator is a disgruntled former employee of the restaurant chain.

She had held three employees at knifepoint and had demanded that the president needed to come to the restaurant.