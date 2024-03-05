Hostage situation at Durban restaurant resolved

Siphesihle Buthelezi
DURBAN - A hostage situation at a popular fast food restaurant on the Berea was resolved on Tuesday afternoon after intervention by the police.
Police, private security and emergency services responded to the incident on King Dinuzulu (Berea) Road just after 1pm.
According to a report from the scene, the alleged perpetrator is a disgruntled former employee of the restaurant chain.
She had held three employees at knifepoint and had demanded that the president needed to come to the restaurant.
ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson explained that they received a call about the hostage situation.
He said they were asked to stand by as the specialist units from the police, including the SAPS Task Force as well negotiation teams, had been called in.
“Once the penetration was made by the necessary teams, paramedics were asked to assess and treat the patients.”
He added that three hostages and the suspect were assessed and had minor to moderate injuries.
They were taken to hospital.