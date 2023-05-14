Housebreaking suspect arrested after he was spotted walking with a TV on the M13

Durban – Teamwork was key to the arrest of a housebreaking suspect who was spotted walking on the M13 highway with a TV last week. The M13 is the main road to Durban for residents living in Westville, Pinetown, Kloof, Gillitts and Hillcrest.

Mobi-Claw 911 spokesperson Mike Myers said on Thursday that the Mobi-Claw 911 control room was alerted to a wanted suspect walking on the M13 highway with a TV set. Myers said the incident was immediately broadcast to SAPS and volunteers in the area who responded together with members from Mobi-Claw 91. He said a search ensued and a Mobi-Claw 911 member spotted a group of vagrants, one of whom fitted the description of the suspect.

The Mobi-Claw 911member called the SAPS to assist him, he said. “The vagrants ran, the suspect heading into the bush, Sergeant Dlamini and Constable Welgemoed from SAPS Shongweni K9 and volunteers entered the bush and flushed the suspect out right in front of our Mobi-Claw 911member who apprehended him. A member from A - Force Security and the SAPS members were quickly there to assist,” said Myers. Myers said the suspect was in possession of a Bluetooth speaker and TV remote.

“The TV was then also recovered and the house where the housebreaking took place was identified,” he said. He said the suspect in this case was well known in the area and believed to be linked to other cases. “Cases like this prove just how well teamwork works, two private security companies, SAPS and the community working as one, the way crime should be fought. Well done to all involved,” Myers said.