Durban - Service delivery protests brought traffic to a standstill in Isipingo, south of Durban, yesterday. Residents blocked the corner of the M35 and Old Main Road with tyres and other burning debris.

They claim the eThekwini Municipality has failed to deliver on its housing promise to them.

The community said a housing meeting, scheduled for September 1, failed to take place and they felt the municipality was ignoring them.

“It’s been more than 10 years now that we have been staying here. When it rains the water comes into our houses,” said Thulani Danisa, the chairperson of the committee for ward 90.

The secretary of the committee, Ayanda Mnguni, said the municipal officials were expected to meet with them on Sunday.

“We will wait until Sunday to get some answers as they promised,” said Mnguni.

The community lamented the communication breakdown between themselves and the municipality.

“The mayor came here last year on October 14 and she promised she would do something about the housing issue,” he said.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city noted with concern the protest action in Isipingo yesterday.

“The municipality would like to confirm that the city has prioritised the delivery of housing for the affected residents who have been pre-screened and registered. The city has been working hard to ensure the delivery of homes for those registered,” said Mayisela.

He said delays in the provision of houses were due to lack of funding and legislative processes that needed to be complied with.

“Challenges with delivery and processes followed by the city were communicated to community representatives in a project steering committee meeting.

“The city is in the process of doing an application for an environmental assessment study on revised issues such as layout and sanitation requirements for the project. This and other documentation, which includes specialist studies, need to form part of the application for the environmental assessment study.”

Mayisela said a public participation process also formed part of the study.

“An implementing agent was appointed by the provincial Department of Human Settlements in August. The city has also applied to the Minister of Human Settlements to invoke Section 55 of Spluma (exemption clause) to speed up the process,” he added.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said no damage was reported as a result of the protest.

