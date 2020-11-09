Housing the homeless during lockdown cost KZN municipalities R167m

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - ACCOMMODATION for homeless people at the height of the Covid19 pandemic was the most expensive exercise across municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal. The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs’ (Cogta) report on Covid-19 spending shows that municipalities spent a cumulative R167 million looking after the welfare of homeless people. The report, presented to the portfolio committee on Cogta, was a summary of the main report, said to be about 600 pages long, which details the spending and the companies that were awarded contracts. Opposition parties said yesterday they would be studying the full report to identify whether there were any acts of malfeasance. The summary also showed that municipalities forked out about R812m on Covid-19-related items.

This is an increase from R749.5m that was reported for the week ending September 11.

Municipalities, especially bigger ones like eThekwini Metro and Msunduzi, are battling with the increasing homeless population.

The report showed that the provision for the homeless had cost municipalities about R167m.

About R90m went to pay for accommodation and R77m went towards food.

The report has no further breakdowns on how each municipality used the money.

The figures relating to spending on the homeless have raised fears of abuse of finances and price inflation.

Councillors in Msunduzi complained recently when it was revealed that R3m had been used to renovate a building to house the city’s homeless population during the pandemic.

In the total reported expenditure of R812.6m, the highest expenditure was from eThekwini Municipality, with the expenditure of R480.9m constituting 59.1% of the total expenditure for the period, said Cogta.

This was followed by Umhlathuze with R89m, Umkhanyakude with R54m, Ugu with R28m, Msunduzi R23m and Umzinyathi with R17m.

DA MPL Imran Keeka, who attended the committee meeting, said the general spending by municipalities was concerning.

“Some of the items the municipalities purchased were inflated, they cost more than what had been stipulated by the National Treasury.”

IFP committee member Otto

Kunene said that what had been spent by municipalities to accommodate the homeless was concerning.

“We believe these costs are too exorbitant, and we suspect that there has been corruption.

“We do not believe that they should have paid that much.”

Kunene said it was up to the individual municipalities to find a solution to the issue of homelessness, as this was not Cogta’s mandate.

He said they would analyse the full report to check for any wrongdoing.

The Cogta committee’s acting chairperson, Sipho Nkosi, said they understood the need for municipalities to spend on looking after homeless people, as there was a government directive in place that no person should be on the street, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He said the focus of the committee as it related to the report was to get the overall picture of how and where municipalities had used the Covid-19 funds.

“We are quite happy the office of the auditor-general will be looking very closely at the issue of spending, and we believe that some of the municipal committees, like the Municipal Public Accounts Committee, will play their oversight role,” said Nkosi.

The Mercury