Howick poet on a crusade against drugs and abuse in schools

Durban - Howick-born poet Siyabonga Mpungose says the discovery of drugs including dagga and cocaine at a school in Lamontville township has encouraged him to visit more schools and warn against drug abuse. Mpungose has been running a campaign, doing motivational talks to learners at different schools and has in recent times been joined by other social activists including businessman Muzi Mkhize, who is the director of Khayelihle Funerals.

The poet told of how he had been urged to visit Lamontville High School and deliver a motivational talk on Wednesday, and was shocked at the weapons and drugs found at the school. Some of the items found included dagga joints, knives, some of which appear to be home made, and a hammer. “What was equally shocking was to find cocaine. This shows how much of a challenge we have to deal with as communities,” said the poet. He added that while he had been disturbed by what he saw, the findings gave him the courage to go to other schools in the province. Mkhize, who accompanied the poet, said he had decided to join the crusade out of concern over the high level of drug abuse in all parts of the province.