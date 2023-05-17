Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Howick poet on a crusade against drugs and abuse in schools

Poet Siyabonga Mpungose with the team that visited Lamontville High School in Durban

Poet Siyabonga Mpungose(second from right) with the team that visited Lamontville High School in Durban and discovered drugs and weapons. Picture: Supplied.

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - Howick-born poet Siyabonga Mpungose says the discovery of drugs including dagga and cocaine at a school in Lamontville township has encouraged him to visit more schools and warn against drug abuse.

Mpungose has been running a campaign, doing motivational talks to learners at different schools and has in recent times been joined by other social activists including businessman Muzi Mkhize, who is the director of Khayelihle Funerals.

The poet told of how he had been urged to visit Lamontville High School and deliver a motivational talk on Wednesday, and was shocked at the weapons and drugs found at the school. Some of the items found included dagga joints, knives, some of which appear to be home made, and a hammer.

“What was equally shocking was to find cocaine. This shows how much of a challenge we have to deal with as communities,” said the poet. He added that while he had been disturbed by what he saw, the findings gave him the courage to go to other schools in the province.

Mkhize, who accompanied the poet, said he had decided to join the crusade out of concern over the high level of drug abuse in all parts of the province.

More on this

“There is no city or town in which you will not come across drug addicts, and the fact of the matter is that many of them attended schools at some point in their lives. This means that if the campaign against drugs begins at schools, we can defeat this,” Mkhize said.

The team is planning to visit Sobantu High School in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

THE MERCURY

Related Topics:

education2023Department of Basic EducationDurbanKwaZulu-NatalDrugsschools

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe