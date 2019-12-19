HPCSA suspends paediatric surgeon facing charge









Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi Durban - Doctor Peter Beale has been suspended with immediate effect by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA). The council said yesterday that the ad hoc committee of the Medical and Dental Professional Board ordered that the registration of Beale be suspended from the HPCSA register as a paediatric surgeon pending the adjudication by the Professional Conduct Committee. Beale and anaesthetist Abdulhay Munshi appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a culpable homicide charge in connection with the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed. They had handed themselves over to police after a warrant of arrest was issued for them. Zayyaan was admitted to the Park Lane Clinic in Johannesburg in October for a routine laparoscopic surgery. However post surgery, his lung collapsed and he died. Zayyaan’s father, Mohammadh, opened a case of culpable homicide after his son’s death.

Both doctors were granted bail of R10000 each and are expected back in court in March.

As part of their bail conditions, they are not to leave Gauteng without arrangements being made with the investigating officer. They are also barred from contacting Netcare staff.

The HPCSA said it had received information relating to alleged unprofessional conduct on the part of Beale in October.

“Having received such allegations, the HPCSA conducted formal investigations in terms of Section 41A of the Health Professions Act, 1974. The investigation into the allegations has been concluded.

“Due to the seriousness of the complaints received, the HPCSA instituted a suspension hearing against Professor Beale.”

The hearing led to the board’s decision to suspend Beale. The statement did not say whether similar action would be taken against Munshi.

Commenting on the culpable homicide case, the HPCSA said it did not have any legislative mandate to conduct criminal investigations, therefore the matter fell outside its jurisdiction.

The HPCSA added that it was of the view that allegations of unprofessional conduct against any of its registered health practitioners should be dealt with in accordance with its ethical rules, norms and standards for practice instead of being dealt with in terms of the criminal justice system.

The Mercury