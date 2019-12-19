The council said yesterday that the ad hoc committee of the Medical and Dental Professional Board ordered that the registration of Beale be suspended from the HPCSA register as a paediatric surgeon pending the adjudication by the Professional Conduct Committee.
Beale and anaesthetist Abdulhay Munshi appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a culpable homicide charge in connection with the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed. They had handed themselves over to police after a warrant of arrest was issued for them.
Zayyaan was admitted to the Park Lane Clinic in Johannesburg in October for a routine laparoscopic surgery. However post surgery, his lung collapsed and he died.
Zayyaan’s father, Mohammadh, opened a case of culpable homicide after his son’s death.