Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - A large number of pupils in KwaZulu-­Natal do not have access to all the textbooks they require. This is according to the General Household Survey (GHS): Focus on Schooling 2017, which was released recently by the Department of Basic Education.

The department compiled the survey based on data collated by Statistics South Africa. The data showed that there has been a drop in high school pupils confirming access to a full set of textbooks since 2013.

In that year, 80.7% had all the textbooks for each subject. However, this declined to 77.5% in 2017.

Access differs between provinces. While no province had 100% access, the situation was worst in KwaZulu-Natal.

In the 2013 survey, among pupils in Grades 10 to 12 in 2017, around 78% reported having access to textbooks in all subjects, while around 2% reported no access to textbooks.

“In 2017, when disaggregated by province, around 89% of pupils in the Northern Cape had access to textbooks in all subjects, whereas KwaZulu-Natal had the lowest percentage of around 63%,” said the department.

With 69.7% access to textbooks, 30% of pupils had a shortfall in Mpumalanga. In North West, 74.7% of pupils had all the needed books.

In Limpopo, a province that was hit by a textbook-supply scandal in 2012, 76.4% had the necessary textbooks while in the Eastern Cape, 80.5% of pupils had full access.

Gauteng and the Western Cape, the country’s wealthiest provinces, also failed to ensure 100% access. In Gauteng 87.6% of pupils had all the textbooks, while the figure stood at 88.4% in the Western Cape.

Delivery to schools and retrieval of the books from pupils remained a challenge for the system, the survey indicated.

“This analysis indicates that more attention may be required in certain provinces with regard to textbook delivery, as well as school textbook retrieval systems,” said the department.

Allen Thompson, deputy president of KwaZulu-Natal-based National Teachers Union, said teachers had struggled in classes with insufficient textbooks.

“Teachers are forced to improvise. They end up having to draw diagrams on the chalkboard. Pupils are supposed to access this in textbooks.

“This tells you teachers are summarising the work (depicted in textbooks), something that the curriculum sought to discourage,” said Thompson.

The government is now looking to roll out tablets to address this problem. Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education, told reporters last week that tablets containing e-books would be distributed, starting next year.

“The plan will be implemented in three phases, commencing with Phase One that will target multigrade, multiphase, farm and selected rural schools,” Motshekga said.

THE MERCURY