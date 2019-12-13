This is according to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) which manages the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.
According to the company, the N3 is one of the busiest freight routes, accounting for about 38% of traffic on the highway, while daily commuters and leisure travellers make up the balance of traffic. At peak times, traffic volumes can increase to well over 2000 vehicles an hour.
Miles le Roux, N3TC’s transport engineer, said single-vehicle crashes were a direct result of human error and constituted the majority of crashes on the N3 toll route. Le Roux said that of the total number of crashes recorded this year, the main types were vehicles leaving the road or rolling, followed by head-tail collisions, sideswipes, and multiple pile-ups.
He said their crash data spoke volumes about road safety and where serious individual interventions were required.