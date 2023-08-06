Human Settlements and Public Works MEC launches multimillion-rand housing projects in northern KZN

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Sipho “KK” Nkosi launched three housing projects in rural local municipalities yesterday and on Friday.
The department said the projects were part of the government’s campaign to eradicate mud houses while providing lasting, sustainable safe shelter.
The three housing projects worth almost R180 million were launched in King Cetshwayo District Municipality’s Nkandla Local Municipality and Zululand District’s Ulundi Local Municipality.
The department added that the projects in Nkandla Local Municipality each were worth about R49m.
The projects are the Ekukhayeni rural housing project in ward 4 and the Zondi rural housing project in ward 3 of the Nkandla Local Municipality.
It said the projects had a combined total yield of 2 000 housing units with phase 1 consisting of 300 units for each project.
“The remaining 1 400 units of the two projects will be launched in subsequent phases.”
Yesterday, in the Ulundi Local Municipality, phase 3 of the Zungu rural housing project was launched, which consists of 500 housing units.
“The project’s first and second phase with 1 050 housing units have been completed. The 500 units of phase 3 will cost R84m. The Zungu rural housing project straddles wards 7, 8, 14, 15 and 20. The eventual total housing units of the project is 3 500 sites.”
THE MERCURY