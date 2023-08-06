Human Settlements and Public Works MEC launches multimillion-rand housing projects in northern KZN

The department said the projects were part of the government’s campaign to eradicate mud houses while providing lasting, sustainable safe shelter.

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Sipho “KK” Nkosi launched three housing projects in rural local municipalities yesterday and on Friday.

The three housing projects worth almost R180 million were launched in King Cetshwayo District Municipality’s Nkandla Local Municipality and Zululand District’s Ulundi Local Municipality.

The department added that the projects in Nkandla Local Municipality each were worth about R49m.

The projects are the Ekukhayeni rural housing project in ward 4 and the Zondi rural housing project in ward 3 of the Nkandla Local Municipality.