Hundreds left homeless after fire rips through KwaMashu settlement

Durban - Scores of residents were left in the cold after a fire ripped through eNkanini informal settlement in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Monday. KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said about 100 informal structures had been destroyed and four people had been treated for minor injuries. “The cause of the fire is not known and is still being investigated,” said McKenzie. Lindiwe Ncayiyana, ward 46 councillor, said several shacks had been gutted by the fire, leaving residents with nothing. “They lost all their belongings including identity documents, clothes and furniture. We are planning to open a nearby community hall as a temporary shelter, while working on finding a permanent solution.

“We are putting together a report of who lost what, which will be sent to eThekwini Disaster Management and other government departments, so that they can help look after our people,” she said.

Scores of residents were left in the cold after a fire ripped through eNkanini informal settlement in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Monday. Picture: KZN EMS





Ward committee member Bheka mantungwa Khumalo said the fire caused severe damage and the community and people were in desperate need of help after losing everything. “We are grateful to our ward councillor who has been with us since the fire started, and disaster management, who provided 240 blankets and 147 mattresses, but it’s not enough for everyone so we are appealing for help to anyone who can contribute.”

Phumulani Biyela, a resident whose home was destroyed in the blaze, said the one-roomed shack he shared with his brother had been burnt down with everything in it. “We have lost everything and were only left with the clothes on our backs,” said Biyela.

KwaZulul-Natal Department of Social Development spokesperson, Mhlabunzima Memela, said the MEC was expected to visit the area today and would provide the necessary assistance.

Mbulelo Baloyi, KZN Human Settlements spokesperson, said the department would wait for the report from disaster management to provide building materials to the residents.

The Mercury