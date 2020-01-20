Hundreds of firearms, ammunition seized in SAPS festive season operations









Police seized 201 firearms as well as a total of 13296 rounds of ammunition from the arrested suspects Picture: Mike Gunner/Pixabay Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police operations to combat crime and remove illegal firearms has yielded positive results with the seizure of 202 firearms and 13296 rounds of ammunition. The operations were conducted by police stations within various clusters in the province between 1 December 2019 and 4 January 2020. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said during these operations, a total of 219 suspects were arrested for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. “Police seized 201 firearms as well as a total of 13296 rounds of ammunition from the arrested suspects,” he said. The firearms recovered include 165 pistols, 13 shotguns, 10 rifles and 13 homemade firearms.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police for removing these illegal firearms from our communities.

Jula again called for citizens to hand in illegal or unwanted firearms during the amnesty period.

The Amnesty creates an opportunity for members of the public to surrender illegal possessed or unwanted firearms, ammunition and/or firearm parts to the South African Police Service without fear of being prosecuted for the unlawful possession thereof.

Jula said the objectives of Amnesty was to reduce the large pool of illegal or unwanted firearms, ammunition and/or firearm parts that were in circulation in the country.

“A person who surrenders his/her firearm during the period of Amnesty will be required to complete and sign the necessary forms at the nearest police station and must insist on a copy of SAPS 548 (Amnesty form),” he added.

The arrested suspects have appeared in various Magistrates Courts across the province whilst investigations are ongoing.

The Mercury