Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police operations to combat crime and remove illegal firearms has yielded positive results with the seizure of 202 firearms and 13296 rounds of ammunition.
The operations were conducted by police stations within various clusters in the province between 1 December 2019 and 4 January 2020.
Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said during these operations, a total of 219 suspects were arrested for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
“Police seized 201 firearms as well as a total of 13296 rounds of ammunition from the arrested suspects,” he said.
The firearms recovered include 165 pistols, 13 shotguns, 10 rifles and 13 homemade firearms.