Durban - A total of 368 firearms have been seized during targeted firearm operations conducted at various police stations around KwaZulu-Natal. KZN SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, said operations conducted over the past month netted 232 suspects who were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

"A total of 368 firearms were seized by police officers from various stations and units across the province during January. Amongst the 368 firearms recovered were 293 were pistols/revolver, 21 home-made firearms, six automatic firearms, 33 rifles and 15 shotguns. During the same period police officers seized 8324 rounds of ammunition of various calibre. In these operations police also seized 220 firearm components such as barrels, magazines and silencers. All these firearms are subjected to ballistics tests to link those arrested to crimes committed in the province," Naicker said.





KZN SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended police officers across the province for their commitment towards removing illegal firearms from our communities.

He said whilst the number of firearms seized by police is encouraging, SAPS still have a lot of work to do in ridding the province of illegal firearms.