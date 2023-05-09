Hundreds of international buyers at Africa’s Travel Indaba

Durban - Africa’s Travel Indaba kicked off yesterday with acting CEO for Tourism KwaZulu-Natal Nhlanhla Khumalo, saying he was encouraged by the hundreds of international delegates from key tourist source countries who were expected at the event. Tourism KwaZulu-Natal said that there are 91 buyers from the US, 47 buyers from India, 42 buyers from the UK, 22 from Australia, 19 from Germany, 18 from France and 16 from Brazil.

Khumalo said the Indaba provided a platform to showcase the province’s tourism offerings international buyers and media. “We are also creating job opportunities for young people as we employed 40 unemployed graduates as ambassadors to assist delegates for the duration of Africa’s Travel Indaba. They will also assist law enforcement to ensure the safety of delegates.” Khumalo added that small tourism enterprises had been given an opportunity to exhibit at the indaba.

“They are participating in the indaba and we have made provisions for them to do their exhibitions. There are 15 exhibitors displaying their Small Tourism Enterprises. There are also five other young exhibitors that will be moving around selling their products and engaging with buyers.” He added that small enterprises in the tourism space were most affected the most by the Covid-19 pandemic. “This platform serves as a market access opportunity for them. They are able to showcase what they are offering and at the same time they will be participating in speed marketing. We want them to showcase their products to buyers that are coming from all over the world.”

EThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda said that the impact of Africa’s Travel Indaba on Durban’s tourism industry means real cash in the pockets of the city’s tourism value chain. “This includes transport operators to hotels and even car guards. We expect Africa’s Travel Indaba 2023 to contribute over R130 million to Durban City’s GDP and create over 250 job opportunities. The estimated hotel occupancy rate of 90% will be a major boost for the hospitality sector.” Chief executive of the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, Lindiwe Rakharebe said that they look forward to showcasing their world-class facilities.