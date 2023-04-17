Hundreds of residents staying in community hall, after fire guts Isipingo informal settlement

Durban - Hundreds of people were left homeless after a fire destroyed about 350 dwellings at an informal settlement in Dakota Beach, Isipingo on Saturday night. EThekwini Municipality confirmed yesterday that there were no injuries or fatalities reported but several informal units were gutted, while Gift of the Givers, disaster management and community activists have been working around the clock to provide aid to displaced residents.

Lindiwe Khuzwayo, eThekwini head of communication, confirmed that there were no fatalities or injuries reported in the fire that broke out at Dakota Informal Settlement. “About 350 informal units were destroyed leaving hundreds of residents displaced. The City’s firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze. They managed to save 50 dwellings. Displaced families have been relocated to a nearby community hall where they are being provided with necessities.” Khuzwayo said the City’s disaster management teams were currently conducting assessments to determine the nature and extent of further assistance to be provided.

Mervin Govender, of eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services, said they spent eight hours extinguishing the blaze after the call for assistance came in on Saturday night. “Fire services responded from Prospecton, eManzimtoti and uMlazi and were only able to extinguish the blaze at 5.30am. Conditions were hampered by heavy wind which caused the fire to spread, we also had a lack of fire hydrants and had to shuttle water which caused a delay in extinguishing the fire.” Govender added that there was also a risk of water touching electric cables. “This had to be avoided at all costs as it also posed a risk to firefighters and community members.”

Mark Gounder, a community activist who attended the scene, said hundreds of people were left homeless after the fire, adding that they were doing whatever they could to assist. “A relief centre will be set up at Isipingo Beach Civic Hall where meals and other items will be distributed to these residents, so that they can get their lives going again.” Tima Fole, one of the affected shack dwellers, said she lost everything in the fire.