Hundreds queue to buy booze

Durban - Hundreds of people began queueing outside liquor stores since early morning. Under level 3, any venue with a licence can sell alco hol but only from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm. By 8.30am yesterday, there was a long queue outside Liberty Liquors on Sandile Thusi (Argyle) Road.

Customer Schalk van der Merwe said while he was happy with the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the prohibition on the sale of liquor and cigarettes was “unsubstantiated”.

“It has been a serious drought. We were locked up and had nothing to drink and nowhere to go. I’m just here to get some beers and wine. I think the houses are all spring-cleaned, including the roofs. There’s nothing more that we can do. We are happy that the sale of alcohol is now allowed,” Van der Merwe said.

He added that although he was not a smoker, he hoped the government would lift the ban on the sale of cigarettes soon.

Thobeka Msomi said she joined the queue at 7am as she planned to purchase enough alcohol “in case the ban is brought back”.

“I saw what the government did to the smokers. They allowed the sale and then at the last minute said the ban is still happening. I’m scared that they will allow us to buy alcohol now and then tomorrow, ban it again,” Msomi said.

She said she had also taken “orders” from her neighbours who went back to work today.

“Three of my neighbours gave me money and a list of what to buy for them. I don’t blame them because they’re also worried that they will bring the ban back,” she added.

As the ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted yesterday, hundreds of people queued outside liquor stores across Durban to make their purchases. According to level 3 lockdown regulations, alcohol cannot be sold on Fridays and weekends.





Durban metro police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said there had been a drastic change in the movement of vehicles and people since the easing of the lockdown.

“Metro police, stationed at strategic places in and around the city, also noticed more vehicles entering the city. There has also been an increase in the number of public transport vehicles moving around, obviously marking the return to work for many people,” he said.

Sewpersad said a number of roadblocks had been set up across the city.

“What we have noticed is that Covid-19 has brought back that old aura of policing where the badge is respected by the public.

“While stopping vehicles, we found people wearing their masks, speaking respectfully and being a lot more disciplined in their movements and interactions with the police,” Sewpersad said.

Economic Development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube welcomed the opening of businesses and the return of employees to the workplace.

However, she warned that liquor licence holders who were found to have violated any of the provisions contained in the regulations on the sale of liquor in terms of the Liquor Licensing Act could have their licences suspended until the end of lockdown or for three months.

“As an executive authority assigned to this department and its entities, I will provide strong leadership and ensure that we deliver on our mandate bestowed on us by the people of this province.

“In particular, a team of inspectors from the KZN Liquor Authority, the Department of Employment and Labour and law enforcement agencies will make unannounced visits to all licensed premises across the province to monitor compliance to regulations,” Dube-Ncube said.

