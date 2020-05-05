Hundreds turned away after payment glitches, money runs out at grant paypoints

Durban - Hundreds of pensioners who stood for hours in long queues yesterday to collect their social grants returned home empty-handed following a “shortage of funds and payment glitches” at several paypoints. When The Mercury visited several SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) pay stations at the post office and Spar in Pinetown, and the Workshop in the Durban CBD, hundreds of frustrated and hungry pensioners said it seemed as though they were being “punished” by the government. Sassa spokesperson Sandy Godlwana confirmed the system payment glitches and said the problem was in the transferring of funds to the paypoints. She said pensioners who used retailers, banks and the post office as their payment-points had been the most affected. “In some of the areas there was also a shortage of funds, mainly because those people who could not access funds at retailers and banks went to queue at the post offices,” said Godlwana.

She said that funds were released to beneficiaries’ accounts after 3pm yesterday and could be accessed from today.

In a bid to ensure compliance with the State of Disaster requirements and to protect the vulnerable from the month-end rush, Sassa implemented the staggering of social grant payments.

Yesterday, the old-age pensions and disability grants were meant to be paid out, while payments for child support grants, foster child grants and care dependency grants were to be made available from tomorrow.

“Sassa profusely apologises to all beneficiaries for the inconvenience caused by this,” said Godlwana.

During a walk-about by The Mercury, physical distancing was not the order of the day and many pensioners were not wearing masks.

No officials were seen on duty to monitor compliance to the Covid-19 regulations.

Pinetown pensioner, Richards Khwela, 69, said he had been standing in the queue from 5am, in the hope of getting paid early.

“It’s 11am and I haven’t moved an inch in the queue. I am hungry and have to take my medication.

“Why is the government doing this to us? They are punishing us.

“They are telling us that the money has not arrived. Didn’t Sassa know we were meant to be paid on this date? This is unfair,” said Khwela.

He said government needed to come up with another way to facilitate payment to pensioners.

“As older people, we are at risk of being killed by this virus.

“It scares me to see so many people in the lines, with no social distancing or masks.

“But I need my money to buy food. I have to wait,” he said.

Nonzuzo Mthethwa, 76, of uMlazi, had been waiting at the Durban Central post office from 6am. By 2pm she was told to leave as there was no money.

She said she desperately needed the money to buy food. It was the only income in their home after her son lost his job due to the lockdown.

“I will send my grandson early in the morning to stand in the queue for me. There is no food at home now.

“I am depending on this grant to support everyone at home,” she said.

Mthethwa said her daily prayer was that the Covid-19 social grant increase would remain after the six months.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Covid-19 relief grants, grants for older people and disability grants would increase by R250 to R1860 for the next six months.

Last month, 63-year-old pensioner Thembisile Mavis Njapha collapsed and died while waiting in a queue at the Hammarsdale post office to collect her social grant.

Sassa said beneficiaries who had queries about grant payments should call its customer care number 033 8463400 or 0800 601011.

Meanwhile, the DA has issued an ultimatum to Social Development Minister Lindiw e Zulu to open Sassa offices or face legal action.

DA spokesperson on social development, Bridget Masango, said there was a clear need to open Sassa offices countrywide to deal with the flood of applications for social grants and welfare relief during the lockdown.

Minister Zulu had until 5pm yesterday to respond.

“Our lawyers are instructed to launch a court application to compel the government to open Sassa offices, if the minister fails to see reason and do the right thing.”

Masango said it was a stark reality that many who would take advantage of the R350 social relief distress grant made available by the government in light of the crisis were not logistically able to apply through dedicated hotlines or send email, text and WhatsApp applications.

“It is, therefore, utterly nonsensical that in an attempt to address these potential technological challenges, the department plans to rather spend money to train volunteers and buy them equipment to assist those in need. This, while Sassa offices remain closed, and trained and paid employees sit at home,” she said.

“This money can surely be better spent on food parcels for vulnerable families.”

