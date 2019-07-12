INDEPENDENT Media political reporter Sihle Mavuso is arrested outside the City Hall in Durban while covering a protest in support of suspended eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Independent Media journalist Sihle Mavuso is looking to lay charges against police officers who allegedly assaulted him while he was reporting on protests in Durban yesterday. Mavuso, a political journalist, was arrested and charged with assault and crimen injuria after he tried to defend himself when confronted by at least four police officers who pinned him to the ground. Mavuso said he was tackled by police while he recorded a protester being restrained outside the city hall.

“I was sitting on the steps of the city hall writing a story on the protest when the police threw a stun grenade into the crowd. I took out my phone to record protesters running away and a man being restrained by police officers.

“The man was screaming that he could not breathe because an officer was strangling him. I continued to record that scene along with eNCA journalist Sphamandla Goge, someone tried to stop us from recording,” he said.

Mavuso said a scuffle ensued around him and someone swore at a police officer. “The policeman thought I swore at him. While I was trying to say it was not me, someone pushed from the back, and in the scuffle I was pushed to the ground and was throttled.” Mavuso said that while one officer had his hands on his throat, another kicked and punched him.

Mavuso believed he was attacked by police to stop him from taking the video.

“I believe that the police were not interested in arresting me. They were interested in humiliating me. This was dehumanising to me.”

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) strongly condemned the assault of journalists. “Sanef is disturbed to hear about the arrest and the attack on two journalists. We call on the eThekwini Municipality to investigate the matter and have the charges dropped.”

