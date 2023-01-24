‘I will not run for president or for any political posts’ – Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman

Durban – Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder and chairperson said he would never consider running for president of the country. Sooliman was speaking on Tuesday at the unveiling of the refurbished Port Natal School in Umbilo, Durban, that was damaged in last year’s floods.

He said founding the non-profit organisation was a calling for him and he could not leave it for any government post. “The call has come from throughout the country, from traditional leaders, community workers, religious leaders and people inside the government, for me to be president but Gift of the Givers is not my organisation alone, it was formed with a spiritual teacher from Turkey in August 1992. In 1995 after the first democratic election he already had the vision and he told me that I will never get involved in politics,” Sooliman said. But Sooliman said he was committed to working with the government.

“I will never work for the government and I will never work in the government, but I will always work with the government. I will not run to be a president or for any political posts, but what I have done for 30 years is to work closely with the government, and hopefully we share values together and do things together.” He said he had a good relationship with political leaders but did not mistake that for an opportunity to run for president. “I have a very good relationship with government ministers, mayors, and everywhere there is a disaster I get called by the government first and I am hoping that relationship strengthens,” said Sooliman.