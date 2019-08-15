Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre Complex Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The Durban International Convention Centre is set to host its inaugural Leadership Summit in September. At a media briefing to announce the speakers for the event, ICC chief executive Lindiwe Rakharebe said the summit aimed to develop solutions that would address the challenges facing the country and province by introducing new strategies and drive collaboration across all sectors.

“The Durban ICC Leadership Summit comes at a time when our society is in great need of leadership from people of all walks of life. The summit will help sharpen the business acumen of established business leaders and provide them with a platform to learn and share ideas,” said Rakharebe.

She said the summit would also enlighten youth about the business opportunities available to them.

Speakers for the event will include world-renowned pastor and entrepreneur Bishop TD Jakes, church leader and ANC provincial legislature member Bishop Vusi Dube, and Durban businesswoman and evangelist Zanele Mbokazi.

Rakharebe said Jakes would also facilitate a business masterclass in which he would discuss developing business leaders, entrepreneurship, developing successful businesses and building sustainable ministries.

“Leaders will be engaging on various topics such as ethical leadership, transgenerational leadership, women in leadership, progressive leadership, and leading in difficult times,” she added.

Speaking about being part of the summit, Dube said: “People need to know that their leaders are also engaging in these leadership summits to see how best we can tackles issues that are affecting them.”

Asked about the state of woman leadership in the province, Mbokazi said that there was still challenges.

“We are still correcting many years of patriarchy, and yes, we aren’t there yet, but we are on the right track,” she said.

The summit will take place on September 19 at the Durban ICC Arena from 9am to 4pm.

The Mercury