File picture: Pexels Durban - The Basic Education Department has denied social media reports that the minimum pass requirement for maths at schools has been “lowered to 20%” in the senior phase, Grade 7 to 9. “The articles, with the false reports, have appeared on various news platforms,” the department said in a statement yesterday.

@DBE_SA No change to minimum pass requirements for maths as falsely reported in the media. pic.twitter.com/7lhBY37y1V — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) December 29, 2019

“There is no change to the minimum pass requirements for mathematics in Grade 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12.”

In terms of the National Education Policy Act, any policy change would be made by the basic education minister after consultation with the Council of Education Ministers, and using appropriate channels, such as a Government Gazette or a circular - both of which would be communicated officially by the department.

“Some people have seemingly fallen victim to this fake news, accusing the department of having reduced the ‘pass mark for mathematics to 20%’.

“This could not be further from the truth.

“It is mischievous of some people to take old information and make it look like it is a new policy directive. We condemn the misleading headline, and the peddling of false information.”

The department also urged the public to be cautious about information received from third parties regarding departmental matters, and to rather seek official comment from the department.

“South Africans are urged to refrain from sharing incorrect and misleading content that causes confusion and panic, especially among parents and learners alike,” the statement said.

