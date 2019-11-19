ICYMI: Coffee outlet’s censorship tactics









Durban - National speciality coffee retailer vida e caffè has condemned the action of its Newlands, Cape Town, franchise owner after he put up a sign announcing a ban on Independent Media publications at his business. A picture of the poster went viral on social media, with some saying that it appeared to be similar to the apartheid government’s censorship tactics, while others called for a boycott of the stores. In a statement yesterday, vida e caffè said: “The personal views expressed in this photo are not in any way held or endorsed by the brand and vida e caffè engaged with the store owner, who has expressed his sincere remorse for the incident. The brand further ensured that the poster was retracted immediately last week, at the store in question, when it was brought to our attention,” the company said. Vida e caffè has apologised for its ‘Independent Media-Free Zone’ posters, which were placed at an outlet in Newlands, Cape Town.

Its chief executive Darren Levy said: “Management views this incident in a very serious light and has a zero-tolerance policy in place against publishing content that is not endorsed by the brand. “We engaged with the franchise owner directly who understands how the statement could have caused offence and who removed it as soon as it was brought to my attention last week.”

The franchise owner, Justin Fenn, said yesterday he wanted to apologise for the poster.

Fenn admitted the poster was put up.

“We had many customers coming to us asking us why we stock these newspapers and then essentially we stopped our subscriptions with them and then we decided to take down the poster because we realised it was a mistake.

“I apologise because it has caused a lot of unhappiness. It’s all about customer service in this day and age. I have been subscribing to the newspaper for 10 years. Vida asked me to put the newspapers in, so tomorrow (today) they will be back in the shop. I try to keep customers happy, but I can’t give everything to everybody. I just try to keep everything balanced,” he said.

He said the poster was up for one or two days before he was asked to take it down by vida.

“It was just the wrong wording and you don’t need to say those things. It was misinterpreted. We apologise and we will get the paper back. The sign was wrong. It (the poster) was taken down more than one week ago,” he said.

Reacting to the poster, Right2Know’s Busi Mtabane said the organisation found the incident highly disturbing.

“Our Constitution highlights the right to freedom of expression, which includes freedom to receive or impart information or ideas It is imperative to understand that freedom of expression is especially for those whose opinions we differ with.

“Unless this decision was triggered by a lack of sales for such newspapers, it is a dangerous move that must be strongly condemned,” she said.

Economist Dawie Roodt said that although the coffee shop had a right to do as they wished in their stores, it also revealed that they were not serious about media freedom.

He said that individual freedom meant that anyone had the freedom to choose what they wanted to read or talk about and that it was not the responsibility of anyone, including politicians, to say what they could or could not read.

“A coffee shop is also meant to be a kind of conversational environment. If I had to walk into a coffee shop and the manager told me that I could not read a certain newspaper there, I would feel very uncomfortable and probably choose to go elsewhere,” Roodt said.

Kate Skinner, executive director at the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) said members believed that restaurant owners had the right to make decisions about what they displayed or did not display.

“Independent should take this up with vida directly. If the decision not to stock particular publications is unpopular, customers will protest. We need to leave it up to customers. But that is not stopping Independent from approaching vida,” she said.

Political analyst Thabani Khumalo said that the ban on Independent Media titles was a violation of South Africa’s Constitution, a violation of media freedom and a violation of business principles.

“If you operate in a business space you serve everybody, irrespective of your political affiliation you just serve people above those differences,” Khumalo said.

Dr Iqbal Survé, executive chairman, Independent Media, said while the company welcomed the statement from vida e caffè, it had to be emphasised that South Africans had the right to choose what they read, see or hear without being prevented from doing so as a result of prejudice and racial bias.

“All South Africans must defend the right to media freedom from censorship. Independent Media stands for the truth and this is what sometimes causes discomfort among those in authority and power and who seek to impose media censorship and a singular narrative.

“People who love our Constitution and who respect media freedom should stand up and condemn such attempts at media censorship.”

The Mercury