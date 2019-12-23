ICYMI: Drunk driver recorded 13 times over legal limit









Photo: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - More than 5000 drunk drivers in Durban have been arrested in the past 11 months, excluding the festive season. This figure has exceeded the number of drunk drivers arrested last year. According to Durban Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, from January to November drunk drivers arrested on Durban roads exceeded 5000, while 560 of them had been arrested since December 1, by the Metro Police. Sewpersad said more arrests were expected over the Christmas and New Year period, as police closed in on drunk drivers. The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), which operates on provincial roads, arrested 95 drunk drivers in the province from December 1 to 16.

According to MEC for Transport Bheki Ntuli, the motorist with the highest alcohol content was arrested in Umdloti on last week Sunday afternoon.

The taxi driver, who was travelling with passengers, had an alcohol reading of 1.33mg/* , 13 times over the legal alcohol limit.

Nine motorists were arrested by RTI for speeding during the same period, with the highest speed recorded at 193km/* on the N2 in uMkhomazi. Ntuli said the speeding motorist had been arrested and granted bail of R3000.

Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Ntuli said that integrated roadblocks had been intensified during the festive period and there was a clampdown on drivers exceeding the legal alcohol limit.

He said that more than 2400 multi-disciplinary operations, with the deployment of more than 24000 personnel, were under way this festive period and warned that those who continued to undermine the authority of the state would face the full might of the law.

“Additional law enforcement authorities have been deployed on all major roads, as part of the rolling Festive Season Integrated Safety Plan. Motorists that are caught exceeding the legal alcohol limit will be arrested and charged immediately,” Ntuli said.

He said the department was working closely with the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) to clamp down on overloaded taxis, adding that most of the horrific crashes recently included victims in excess of the number of people allowed in a taxi.

“We must work together to ensure safety on our roads, as traffic authorities and road users. Our law enforcement authorities are ready for the influx of holidaymakers, and will be responding appropriately to deal with errant motorists, who continue to disregard the rules of the road,” Ntuli said.

He said the department was working closely with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure that criminal offences related to drinking and driving were prioritised.

Metro Police issued a stern warning to intoxicated or unlicensed drivers who try to defeat the ends of justice by swopping seats with someone else as they approach a roadblock.

“People are driving with the alcohol between their legs in a glass, in a can or bottle. Sometimes we have to give chase because people make a U-turn when they see roadblocks.

“What we have seen as well is that drivers swop seats as they approach the roadblock. We have made several arrests in that regard because by changing seats when they see the police, they are defeating the ends of justice. We charge both culprits in that instance,” said Sewpersad.

He also urged the taxi owners to ensure that their drivers were not intoxicated while transporting passengers.

Sewpersad said Metro Police is going to introduce the Evidential Breath Alcohol Testing (EBat) system that would analyse a breath sample while the driver was talking.

“You no longer have to blow into a breathalyser as the EBat analysis would be done instantly. It would give you a reading and provide a printed reading which could be used as evidence in court,” said Sewpersad.

He said they were also going to use body-cameras that would be fitted on to the police officer’s uniforms.

This would mean that when an officer approaches a driver, the entire interaction would be recorded, which also could be used as evidence in court.

Founder of South Africans Against Drink Driving (Sadd) Caro Smit said harsher punishments for drunk driving would result in fewer drivers taking the chance of driving on the roads after drinking alcohol.

She called for immediate suspension of drivers’ licences and for criminal records to be instituted against those caught driving under the influence. She said the conviction rate was too low for those caught drinking and driving.

“It is always safer to take an e-hailing or metered taxi or even to nominate a sober driver when you go out,” she said.

The Mercury