ICYMI: Horse killed in Verulam freak crash









Durban - A horse was killed following a freak crash in Verulam, north of the city on Sunday evening. Reaction Unit spokesperson, Prem Balram, said they were called out to the scene just after 6pm. "According to a witness, a fully-laden taxi crashed into the brown stallion. Upon arrival, reaction officers found an extensively damaged taxi parked off on the northbound lane and a critically injured horse lying on the centre median," he said. Balram said the officers tried to contact a vet but were unsuccessful. The horse, named Moya, died at the scene. "The rider was rushed to hospital after complaining of severe chest pains. Two people from the taxi were also injured. They were stabilised at the scene before being rushed to hospital," Balram said.

He said the horse was later removed from the scene by the owner.

Balram said the taxi had picked up passengers from a church in Amouti and was routing towards Tongaat when it knocked into the horse.

Police said no case was opened.

Meanwhile, residents expressed their shock at the incident.

Shireen Deoraj: "Heart Breaking,to see Beautiful lives of animals been destroyed."

Maureen Lang: "Too sad, I hope the responsible parties are held accountable and punishable. A horse should not even be in a busy area like this..."

Sune Gleisberg: "Condolences to the person who lost his horse. Must be so heartbreaking."

Astrid Schütte: "I hope that the rider is taken to task about this matter.. Its an unfair matter were a souls life was taken... And I feel should be result as a form of murder just like a human."

The Mercury