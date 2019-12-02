Durban - A horse was killed following a freak crash in Verulam, north of the city on Sunday evening.
Reaction Unit spokesperson, Prem Balram, said they were called out to the scene just after 6pm.
"According to a witness, a fully-laden taxi crashed into the brown stallion. Upon arrival, reaction officers found an extensively damaged taxi parked off on the northbound lane and a critically injured horse lying on the centre median," he said.
Balram said the officers tried to contact a vet but were unsuccessful. The horse, named Moya, died at the scene.
"The rider was rushed to hospital after complaining of severe chest pains. Two people from the taxi were also injured. They were stabilised at the scene before being rushed to hospital," Balram said.