ICYMI: KZN CRACKS 81.3% PASS RATE









Angie Motshekga, the Minister of Education announces the National Senior Certificate Examination Results (NSC) for the 2019 Top-Achieving learners, Vodacom World, Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - KwaZulu-Natal’s class of 2019 excelled in the matric exams, achieving the highest number of Bachelor’s passes in the country and scoring an 81.3% pass rate. Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, who announced the matric results in Midrand last night, said the province had done exceptionally well considering its size and its high number of rural schools. The national pass rate was also 81.3%, making 2019 the first year in history that every province achieved a pass rate of more than 70%. “We believe we have reached the desired stability, healthy for a system as large and as important as ours. In South Africa the public still has lots of confidence in the public system. “Ninety-six percent of South African parents send their kids to public schools, rich and poor, and public exams account for 98% of exams.

“It is also an important milestone for a system to have surpassed the 80% glass ceiling.

“It is the first time in the history of our country. It is very humbling, very heart-warming and a very encouraging achievement, so to go past this is going to be a tall order,” Motshekga said.

A total of 788717 candidates wrote the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams in 2019, 616754 of them full-timers.

KZN improved its pass rate by 5.1% compared to 2018 and was also among the top-performing provinces, including the Free State, Gauteng, North West and the Western Cape, contributing the most towards the 156854 distinctions achieved overall.

A total of 44189 KZN matriculants achieved Bachelor’s passes, although Gauteng led in terms of percentages achieved. KZN also achieved the highest number of passes with distinction at 41910.

Ugu, the leading district in KZN, achieved an 86.3% pass rate.

Motshekga said the Eastern Cape and Limpopo had also made “remarkable progress” in the achievement of distinctions.

The Free State was the leading province with the highest pass rate of 88.4%.

“For me it is a big feat that KZN is really carrying its own. You are an elephant running with rabbits and keeping pace with them,” Motshekga said.

She applauded the province along with the Eastern Cape and North West for the highest improvement in the examinations.

Nationally, there was an 8% increase in the number of Bachelor’s passes with 36.9% or 186058 pupils achieving university entrance passes, the highest number in the history of the NSC examinations.

There was a 2% increase to 28.7% of pupils who achieved a Diploma pass and 78984 candidates or 15.7% passed with a Higher Certificate, a 9.1% decline compared to 2018.

Motshekga said the department would continue to focus on ramping up early childhood development and strengthening the foundation and intermediate phases of the education system.

University of KwaZulu-Natal education expert Professor Sarah Bansilal commended the department for achieving a “mammoth task” and for providing a detailed analysis of the results down to district level.

“District leadership is so crucial, so the move towards identifying districts is very good and will help improve schools’ functionality,” she said.

She said there was still a lot of work to be done, and more focus needed to be directed at making “systemic improvements” at Grades 9 and 11 levels.

Unisa school director for teacher education Lindelani Mnguni said the improvement in the results was “significant overall”, adding that it indicated that literacy levels were improving in the country.

However, he said he was concerned with the qualitative perspective of the pass rate and the depth of knowledge of matriculants.

“Most learners who pass matric don’t know as much as we wish they knew. My concern is when they get to university, will they be able to stay there because the drop-out rate has been around 26%,” he said.

Mnguni said the Departments of Basic Education and Higher Learning needed to find ways to prepare matriculants to be better learners.

Professor Kobus Maree of the department of educational psychology at the University of Pretoria encouraged matriculants to celebrate their results.

However, he said he was extremely concerned about the dwindling number of matriculants who passed physical science and mathematics, subjects crucial for the success of a modern economy.

“The most embarrassing thing is the lack of improvement in the number of black learners following maths and science.

“Fewer learners passed maths and physical science this year and I think we all need to be very concerned about that.

“Twenty-five years after the demise of apartheid we are still sitting without any improvement in the two gateway subjects which are the drivers of any economy,” he said.

He said the government needed to work at equipping all schools equally with sufficient resources, adding that there was a need for more highly trained mathematics and science teachers in rural and township schools.

