ICYMI: KZN family locks horns with Old Mutual over funeral policy









LEFT: Thandaza Mtshali and Ntombenhle Mhlongo with a picture of their late uncle Sifiso Justice Mtshali. They took Mtshali’s body to an Old Mutual office in Stanger to get assistance after they were told that their claim from a funeral policy was being referred for further assessments. ABOVE: When the payout on the claim was made, the family were able to bury Mtshali at their home in Madundube, outside Stanger. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal family at the centre of an insurance claim dispute said they had no choice but to drag their uncle’s lifeless body in a body bag to the insurer’s offices to prove that they were not faking their claim. Thandaza Mtshali said she and her aunt, Ntombenhle Mhlongo, resorted to the drastic measure after they were told their claim with the insurance service provider, Old Mutual, had been “referred for additional assessment”. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the two women are seen dragging the body of Sifiso Justice Mtshali out of the Old Mutual offices in KwaDukuza (Stanger) and loading it into a vehicle parked outside. Mtshali said her uncle, 46, died on November 7. The policy was taken out last year. “We opted for a payout of R30000 in the event that my uncle died. When he died, we went to Old Mutual with our documents, including his death certificate, which said he died of natural causes. We were told they were sorting it out,” she said.

Mtshali, who is the policy’s main member, said she then received an SMS stating that the claim was being referred for additional assessment.

“I contacted the local branch in Stanger and they told me the same story. I also called the head office and was told the same thing. No one offered us assistance and we needed to bury my uncle as per the funeral policy we’d taken out with a funeral parlour,” she said.

Mtshali said after receiving no commitment from Old Mutual as to when the money would be paid out, she and Mhlongo went to fetch Mtshali’s body from the mortuary.

“The people at the mortuary didn’t ask us any questions. We took the body to Old Mutual’s offices in Stanger and waited until we were seen to. We waited about an hour. We were then called in and told the money had been released, but we wanted to be sure. So we left the body at the office and went to the bank. When we saw that the money was in the account, we withdrew it and went back to fetch the body,” Mtshali said.

She said they were disappointed with the service they had received.

“I took out the policy in July 2018 and never defaulted on a payment. I even showed them my bank statements where the R232 instalment was being debited every month. We haven’t heard anything from them about why the claim had been referred,” she said.

In a statement, Old Mutual said it “deeply regrets” the distress caused by the delay in the payout of the claim.

It said the claim was lodged on November 11, referred for further assessment and paid out on November 15.

Old Mutual denied that it delayed the claim because it doubted that a death had occurred.

Clarence Nethengwe, MD of Old Mutual Mass and Foundation Cluster, said: “Although every attempt was made to settle the claim as speedily as possible, we are deeply sorry for the delay. We are committed to doing better and we will be taking steps to accelerate and improve the way we verify those claims that need to be assessed further. Old Mutual will also continue to engage the family and provide any necessary support.”

KZN MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, expressed disgust and shock at the pain inflicted on the grieving family.

“We’re really taken aback by this incident. The action of the insurance company is sickening. Clearly, there are a number of other families who go through this trauma,” she said.

The Mercury