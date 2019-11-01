ICYMI: KZN left shaken by tremor









Geo scientist, Professor Jasper Knight said there was no need to panic. He said SA feels quite a few earthquakes. There was momentary fear among KwaZulu-Natal residents yesterday, when a strong tremor rocked areas along the north and south coasts yesterday, and parts of Durban. Many took to social media and messaging services to voice their alarm and to confirm their safety. According to the South African Council for Geoscience, the tremor registered 3.7 on the Richter scale. Its effect was felt most strongly in areas in southern KZN. Speaking to The Mercury, residents said they were shocked to have “literally felt the ground move” beneath their feet.

Freelance journalist Lyse Comins said she was working on her laptop when she felt the house vibrate.

Comins lives in Umkomaas on the South Coast.

“I wondered if it was the geyser, but the vibration continued for a few more seconds. I then realised that this was an earth tremor. I went outside just to be safe,” she said.

Another resident said she had been reaching for her afternoon cup of tea and noticed that the mug was rattling.

“I looked up and the office felt like it was vibrating. I ran to ask my colleague if she felt it. I thought I was losing my mind,” she said.

A geoscientist at the University of the Witwatersrand, Professor Jasper Knight, said the tremor was not related to a 6.5 magnitude earthquake that hit the southern Philippines island of Mindanao yesterday. At least five people were killed in that quake.

Ray Nkonyeni Municipality ward councillor Dave Watson said he had been inundated with calls from concerned residents.

“The tremor could be felt all the way up the coast, right up to Oribi Gorge.

“A local high school suffered a broken fence, but other than that, no one was injured. There were no other reports of structural damage at other places,” Watson said.

MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KZN, Sipho Hlomuka, said disaster management teams had been placed on standby.

“So far, our disaster management teams have not received any reports of injuries, deaths or damages. Our disaster management teams are monitoring the situation closely and are ready to intervene in any part of KZN with speed, should it become necessary,” he said.

Recently, The Mercury reported that the city’s disaster management unit was ill-equipped to respond to natural disasters, due to a lack of staff, failure to recruit volunteers and the absence of early warning systems. This was according to a report presented to the city’s executive council.

The report stated that by March, only 11 out of 85 posts had been filled, while only 21 out of 110 wards in the municipality had volunteers to help in the event of a disaster. This meant that the city was in violation of section 44 of the Disaster Management Act.

According to Cogta spokesperson Lennox Mabaso, the department was in constant communication with the municipality and controls were in place to warn residents of danger, should the need arise.

Knight described yesterday’s tremors as “moans and groans of an old continent”.

He said South Africa often felt earthquakes, but yesterday’s one was fairly unusual because of its location.

“It occurred north-west of Port Shepstone and was of a reasonable magnitude.

“This one was fairly shallow and took place at a depth of 10km. It’s likely that it took place along fractures in the ancient African crust, similar to a bigger one that took place on Wednesday, in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” he said.

He said the tremors were often not big enough to cause significant damage.

The Mercury