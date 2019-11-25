The foundation’s chief executive, Sello Hatang, said this was because they have noticed a disturbing trend by some well-resourced people in the country to use the Constitution and the courts to oppose transformation.
He said upon noticing this worrying trend, the board of the foundation felt that the matter should be addressed because the drafters of the Constitution wanted it to be used to stimulate change.
In an interview with Independent Media ahead of the foundation’s annual lecture, he said the Constitution should be used to turn the tide against poverty and inequality (SA is regarded as one of the most unequal societies in the world) in the country instead of stalling it.
“The main reason for the board making this call was that we have been observing that those with the means to protect themselves, protect property and even close the door to those who are knocking just trying to have access to the little. (They) are then using the constitutional base that we have to then defend what would be a privilege,” Hatang said.