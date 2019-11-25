ICYMI: Mandela Foundation sides with the poor









Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang. Durban - The Nelson Mandela Foundation says it will continue to side with the poor in the fight against those who use the Constitution to oppose transformational measures that are meant to enhance the lives of all citizens. The foundation’s chief executive, Sello Hatang, said this was because they have noticed a disturbing trend by some well-resourced people in the country to use the Constitution and the courts to oppose transformation. He said upon noticing this worrying trend, the board of the foundation felt that the matter should be addressed because the drafters of the Constitution wanted it to be used to stimulate change. In an interview with Independent Media ahead of the foundation’s annual lecture, he said the Constitution should be used to turn the tide against poverty and inequality (SA is regarded as one of the most unequal societies in the world) in the country instead of stalling it. “The main reason for the board making this call was that we have been observing that those with the means to protect themselves, protect property and even close the door to those who are knocking just trying to have access to the little. (They) are then using the constitutional base that we have to then defend what would be a privilege,” Hatang said.

The lecture is to be addressed by the country’s Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, tomorrow in Johannesburg under the topic “Constitutionalism as an instrument for transformation”.

According to Hatang, Justice Mogoeng was chosen as he is the head of those tasked with defending the Constitution and the vulnerable.

Hatang said in future they would intervene through courts where necessary and defend the poor or fight for worthy causes like they have done in fighting against the display of the old and offensive apartheid SA flag. Despite that, he said they would not abandon dialogue as a first step towards resolving issues.

“We are hoping that opportunities that would arise will be of such that we will intervene whenever necessary. However, we also won’t be changing how we have always operated, we have always operated as an institution that uses dialogue instead of just resorting to the courts We will continue to use the instruments that Madiba used a lot of, using dialogue to get to break any blockages for our people to then have access to the kind of democracy that serves us all,” he said.

Hatang said the resistance against change has always been there but a few noticed it. He said with the rise in social problems like youth unemployment, some people feel that the country’s democracy has not worked for them (and) are starting to notice the resistance.

“It has not changed much. In my view, as you move to achieve a more equal society resistance will come from those who believe that their gains are now being reversed. We should account for missing opportunities of helping to build a South Africa that is inclusive. I don’t think it’s necessarily on the rise but it’s been there, but I guess we are now becoming more and more aware of it.”

Asked for comment on Hatang’s view, Lawson Naidoo from the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, said there were certainly groups that were against transformation. “There are those organisations that are opposed to transformation and the vision that the Constitution portrays. There are groups that exist like this in South Africa whose vision is far removed from the view of transformation. We must acknowledge that the courts are in a strong position to fight against this and have shown themselves to stand up for these injustices,” he said.

The Mercury