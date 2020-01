ICYMI: Maydon Wharf warehouse gutted in morning blaze









Two firefighters from eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services stand on a turntable ladder as they battle to extinguish a fire at the Bidfreight Port Operations warehouse and office in Maydon Wharf yesterday. Picture: Rescue Care Durban - A warehouse in Maydon Wharf partially burnt down in a fire yesterday. The warehouse belongs to Bidfreight Port Operations (BPO), who specialise in warehousing, stevedoring, transportation and terminal operating services. Zibuse Ngcece, the regional commander of eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services, said the fire was contained to the second floor of the warehouse. Ngcece said that when firefighters arrived the roof had already caved in. He said a specialised vehicle was called in to help firefighters extinguish the blaze with the use of a turntable ladder.

Ngcece said that within an hour the fire had been contained.

“The first floor of the building only suffered from water damage because the fire was confined to the second floor,” he said.

Ngcece said a challenge they had faced was that there were no fire hydrants near the building.

“We had to call in three water carriers to supply us with water,” he said.

Two fire engines were called in from Durban Central Fire Station and one from Jacobs, while three water carriers were used from Congella, Pine­town and Prince Alfred stations.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said Maydon Wharf Road had been closed to allow more emergency vehicles access.

Ngcece added that the Transnet National Ports Authority also helped by providing one of their fire tankers.

He said the cause of the fire had not yet been established and an investigation would be conducted.

The eThekwini municipality said it was not aware of there being a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said there were sprinklers, although he had not yet spoken to the fire commander.

BPO operations director Aron Amarchund said they would not be commenting at this stage.

The Mercury