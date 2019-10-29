ICYMI: Miguel’s mom tells court accused was a friend









Raylene Louw leaves the Durban High Court yesterday. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Raylene Louw, the mother of murdered Sydenham boy Miguel Louw, said that the man accused of kidnapping and killing her son had slept over at her family home on more than one occasion. Louw took to the stand yesterday in the trial of Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim. Miguel, 9, was last seen with Ebrahim at a KFC outlet in Sydenham on July 17, and his decomposed body was found two months later in Phoenix. Ebrahim has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Louw said she had met Ebrahim and the two became friends while they were both employed at a butchery in Asherville.

Dressed in a grey T-shirt, jeans and a sports jacket, Louw became emotional when she was asked to describe her son.

“He was a quiet, humble little boy who kept to himself.

“He was just an innocent 9-year-old boy,” Louw said.

She added that after working at the butchery for two-and-a-half months, she was fired and Ebrahim offered to help her get assistance at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

She said she had been “fired for no reason”, and that Ebrahim was also fired from the butchery.

Both had been employed as assistants.

Louw said Ebrahim had accompanied her to the CCMA, and even though they were no longer working together he would often come to their house to visit them.

He had also started to do maintenance work at the house, but she was unsure if her mother had paid Ebrahim to do the jobs.

Louw said that when Ebrahim slept over, he would sleep in the guest room.

She added that he had a good relationship with her children.

Louw, who did not look at Ebrahim for the duration of her testimony, said her former colleague often bought Miguel and his older sister sweets and chocolates.

“He had taken them to KFC twice but would ask me for permission first. KFC is about a two-minute walk from the house and I could watch them from my mother’s kitchen window,” she said.

She said the last time she saw Miguel, she prepared him for his day at school and kissed him goodbye as he left the house.

“I told him I loved him,” Louw said.

Last week, a pupil from Miguel’s school testified that Ebrahim had come to the school to look for Miguel the day that he went missing.

The trial continues in the Durban High Court today.

