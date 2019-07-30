Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula

Durban - THE redeployment of former Western Cape Police Commissioner to Kwa­Zulu-Natal has been greeted with mixed reaction by police unions and political parties in the province. In announcing the reshuffling of provincial commissioners, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole yesterday deployed former Western Cape police boss, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, to KZN.

Jula, who hails from KZN, will replace current acting provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi will move to the SAPS Operational Response Service as its divisional commander. Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi will replace Jula, but in an acting capacity. All positions are effective from Thursday.

South African Police Union general secretary Tumelo Mogodiseng said that Jula’s deployment showed the lack of respect that Sitole had for the people of KZN.

“Lieutenant-General Jula has dismally failed to police the Western Cape. We want to know why Sitole is redeploying him. What will he do differently in KZN that he failed to do in the Western Cape? The Western Cape is in a crisis because of Jula’s poor leadership,” he said.

Mogodiseng said the recycling of ineffective commanders would compromise service delivery.

“The latest appointments point to what we have been saying all along, that General Sitole will not take the SAPS forward. He should fall on his sword and do the honourable thing and resign,” he said.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo welcomed the redeployment. Mamabolo said the move would bring much-needed stability within the police force following grievances and infighting over the last year.

He called on community policing forums to work with the police in fighting crime.

The DA’s Shadow Minister of Police, Andrew Whitfield, expressed concern at Jula’s deployment to KZN.

“All provinces deserve highly competent, capable and professional police officers with impeccable records of service. Recycling failed provincial police commissioners is not going to help turn around the horrific rate of crime in South Africa,” he said.

Whitfield said they welcomed the progress being made towards inserting a competent and capable provincial police commissioner in the Western Cape.

“The Western Cape is in dire need of new leadership in the SAPS to arrest the rising tide of crime,” he said.

IFP KZN spokesperson on Community Safety and Liaison, Blessed Gwala, said they hoped that Jula would be able to deal with sensitive issues pertaining to crime since he was familiar with the province.

KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety and Liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda welcomed Jula’s appointment, saying he was looking forward to working with him.

“The appointment of the new provincial commissioner could not have come at a better time as the Department of Community Safety and Liaison had just tabled a budget policy statement that outlines the province’s key priorities in the fight against crime,” he said.

A senior policeman, who spoke to The Mercury on the basis of anonymity, said Jula’s deployment would ruffle some feathers.

“Look at how he messed Cape Town up. The army had to be moved in to try to fix the situation. The only reason Jula is being brought back to KZN is because management cannot fire him. Also, we are expecting that Jula will want to bring some of his own cronies to work with him,” the officer said.

Jula is 55 years old and has more than 30 years of service. He was enlisted as a student constable in Durban and served as a deputy provincial commissioner in human resource management and had the same rank in visible policing. In 2016, he was promoted to provincial commissioner in the Western Cape.

Sitole said he held the managers in high regard.

“I am sure that they will optimally guide those under their command to ensure a safer South Africa,” he said.

