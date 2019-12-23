ICYMI: Naval Island closed by Transnet









Naval Island, a popular tourist spot in Richards Bay, has been shut down by Transnet due to a spate of incidents in the past few months. PICTURE: MEYER PRODUCTIONS Durban - The decision was taken after a number of complaints, including drownings as a result of illegal swimming, and inappropriate public use of the sites. Richards Bay port manager Thami Sithole said while Transnet understood that Naval Island and other places in the precinct were popular recreational destinations, they were experiencing recurring issues. “Areas that are restricted to the public include the action cricket shed, the small craft harbour and the dredger reclaim berth near Alkantstrand. “There will be controlled access to restaurants at the small craft harbour to allow actual patrons through while prohibiting uncontrolled loitering in areas such as the parking lot. “The grass area in front of the action cricket shed will be closed off to discourage parking, loitering and disorderly behaviour,” he said.

Sithole said several safety and security incidents have occurred at Naval Island and the associated sites.

“Loud parties are held at night. Pollution, dumping of waste and litter are ongoing challenges despite daily clean-ups by the TNPA (Transnet National Ports Authority).”

The authority had appointed additional contractors to ensure proper waste management and regular servicing of waste skips, Sithole said, adding that during International Coast Clean-Up Day in September, the TNPA in collaboration with the City of uMhlathuze, King Cetshwayo District Municipality and other organisations cleaned up Naval Island.

“Due to marine-related operations, including tug operations, dredging and dips in sand banks as well as the absence of a lifeguard service, swimming remains strictly prohibited at Naval Island, the small craft harbour, the Gazi waterfront and the dredger reclaim berth.

“However, members of the public continued with illegal swimming, and drownings have, unfortunately, occurred.

“This decision was not taken lightly and it is deeply regrettable that visitors will not be able to enjoy Naval Island and the surrounding sites this festive season.

“We will continue to engage with the city and SAPS on a way forward,” Sithole said.

The Mercury