Durban - The decision was taken after a number of complaints, including drownings as a result of illegal swimming, and inappropriate public use of the sites.
Richards Bay port manager Thami Sithole said while Transnet understood that Naval Island and other places in the precinct were popular recreational destinations, they were experiencing recurring issues.
“Areas that are restricted to the public include the action cricket shed, the small craft harbour and the dredger reclaim berth near Alkantstrand.
“There will be controlled access to restaurants at the small craft harbour to allow actual patrons through while prohibiting uncontrolled loitering in areas such as the parking lot.
“The grass area in front of the action cricket shed will be closed off to discourage parking, loitering and disorderly behaviour,” he said.