The municipality went to court after Eskom issued a final notice two weeks ago which stated that if it failed to pay more than R100million in debt, it would be subjected to daily power cuts.
In his judgment, Judge Piet Bezuidenhout said that while there was no dispute that the money was owed to Eskom, power cuts would have a dire impact on the town’s residents and businesses.
“If the electricity supply is disconnected or interrupted at crucial hours, it would have a catastrophic effect, not only on all the residents and businesses, but on the whole economy of the town,” said Judge Bezuidenhout.
He added that disconnecting the electricity would also not assist Eskom to recover the money.