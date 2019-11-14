According to Netcare media liaison officer Shawn Herbst, the incident involved trucks and cars on the M7 eastbound near the Bellville off-ramp.
Herbst said reports from the scene indicated that a tanker and a construction vehicle were involved in the initial accident which led to them bursting into flames.
He said several people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious, and were treated at the scene before being transported to various hospitals.
“Fire and Rescue Services, SAPS, rescue technicians and paramedics were called to the scene to assist. Two helicopters from Lenmed and Netcare 911 were also called on the accident scene,” he said.