ICYMI: One killed, 15 hurt in M7 multi-car crash









Durban - One person was killed while 15 others were seriously injured when three cars burst into flames on the M7, west of Durban, during a multiple-vehicle accident yesterday. According to Netcare media liaison officer Shawn Herbst, the incident involved trucks and cars on the M7 eastbound near the Bellville off-ramp. Herbst said reports from the scene indicated that a tanker and a construction vehicle were involved in the initial accident which led to them bursting into flames. He said several people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious, and were treated at the scene before being transported to various hospitals. “Fire and Rescue Services, SAPS, rescue technicians and paramedics were called to the scene to assist. Two helicopters from Lenmed and Netcare 911 were also called on the accident scene,” he said.

Durban Metro police spokesperson, senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said there were 12 vehicles involved in the accident including two trucks, two bakkies and cars.

“The person confirmed deceased on the scene was a passenger on the truck. Ten people sustained serious injuries while three other people sustained life-threatening injuries. The west and the eastbound roads were closed from 8am,” he said.

Sewpersad said the pile-up led to traffic congestion during morning peak hour traffic.

“The M7 is one of the major roads to Durban and a lot of people use that road. The blockade on both lanes continued into the afternoon.”

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the tanker driver had been taken into custody at the scene.

She said Malvern police were investigating a case of culpable homicide and the circumstances of the crash.

