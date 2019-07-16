Durban - Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they received a call that a number of children had taken ill after inhaling the substance. He said that when they arrived at the school, they found “absolute chaos”.

“It is alleged that some of the boys were playing with a ball that exploded, releasing a gas. It was carried by the wind and entered some of the classrooms, affecting multiple pupils and teachers,” Jamieson said.

He said the Lenmed1 Aeromedical Helicopter was called in to help transport patients to the Lenmed eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre in Newlands East for treatment.

The SAPS bomb squad was also called in, along with local detectives.

According to a source, a 13-year-old boy found the “ball” on his way to school.

“It was about the size of the ball that is found in a roll-on bottle. One of the pupils stood on it, causing it to explode, releasing the gas,” the source said.

Some of the children who first reacted to the smell were taken to local clinics. The source said once at the clinics, some children had seizures.

“The ambulances were called and they were taken to hospital. Other children began to complain of feeling dizzy and others had problems with their eyesight.”

Speaking to The Mercury, the grandmother of the 13-year-old said she was shocked when she received a call from the school.

“My grandchild is traumatised about what happened. I can see that he is affected as he might feel that all these children are in the hospital because of him. He is blaming himself,” she said.

The woman said she was praying for all those affected to get well.

Police said no charges had been laid.

The Department of Health in Kwa­Zulu-Natal confirmed that they were aware of the incident.

The spokesperson for the Department of Education in KZN, Kwazi Mthethwa, said they were calling for an investigation into the matter.

“We are monitoring this situation closely and have been in contact with the school’s management. We will help them where possible. This must be investigated,” he said.

Bongani Mthembu, an air quality insurance officer with the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance, said: “It is very unfortunate that this had to happen and we hope that schools in the area take this as a warning. Parents and teachers must educate children not to play with unfamiliar items. We hope that schools will be on alert,” he said.

