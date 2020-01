ICYMI: Reward upped for uMhlanga case information









Police revealed on Friday that they were searching for Strini Chetty who may have information to assist with their investigations into the shooting. Durban - An increased reward of R50000 has been offered for information that could lead to an arrest in the case of a drive-by shooting that claimed the lives of Bradley Hiralal and Bilquees Hussain in uMhlanga Rocks last month. Police revealed on Friday that they were searching for Strini Chetty who may have information to assist with their investigations into the shooting. A R50000 reward was on offer for any information that could lead to an arrest in the case. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police were appealing for help from the community. She said Durban North SAPS detectives believed that Chetty, who is also known as Micolan, could be of assistance in their investigation.

He is believed to have gone missing after the shooting on December 28.

According to Mbele, as the two black BMWs approached the traffic lights at the intersection of uMhlanga Rocks and Keynsham drives, the driver of the BMW in the rear began to shoot at the occupants in the BMW that was in front of him.

“A female passenger in the vehicle sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene by the attending paramedics.

“The male driver sustained two gunshots wounds to the head and one to the body.

“He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Charges of murder were opened at the Durban North police station for investigation,” she said.

Hiralal’s brother, Denver, described the days after his brother’s death as “torture” on the close-knit family.

Denver said the “shocking and senseless” killing of his brother created a huge loss in the family.

“Nothing can bring back my brother, but some justice will allow us to properly grieve.”

He also emphasised that all callers with any information could remain anonymous and all information would be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Anyone who can assist the police with the investigation is requested to contact Brigadier MM Khumalo on 082 556 8642 or Captain R Balram on 083 783 6007 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The Mercury