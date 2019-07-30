Sam Meyiwa

Durban - The father of slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa, who died yesterday, had anguished over the thought that those responsible for the murder of his son almost five years ago would never face justice. Sam Meyiwa died early yesterday morning at his uMlazi home.

He had been bedridden after suffering a stroke in August last year.

The stroke, his family said, was partly brought on by the stress of trying to get justice for his son.

Senzo, who rose to national fame as the goalkeeper of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, was killed in the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in 2014.

At the time of the murder, there were six adults in the house including Khumalo, her mother, sister, two children, Meyiwa’s friend Tumelo Madlala and Longwe Twala.

The shooting was described as a house robbery gone wrong. Five days later the police arrested Zanokuhle Mbatha but charges were dropped against him, and he has since filed a civil claim against the police for wrongful arrest.

“As a person you try to move on from things and not talk about them all the time. That is what he (Sam Meyiwa) was trying to do. But we knew what was in his mind. Senzo was everything to him.

“I saw him on Sunday afternoon and we made an appointment to meet later in the week as there were some things that he wanted me to bring to him. He was bedridden and we wanted him to get better,” said family spokesperson Siyabonga Meyiwa.

Siyabonga said Sam Meyiwa had been a broken man after his son’s death.

“The knowledge that his son was slaughtered in that manner in front of people, yet there had been no arrest, broke him.

“He received numerous briefings from the people who were investigating the case, and Police Minister Bheki Cele also got involved,”said Siyabonga.

He added that from the briefings, it had appeared that there was progress in the case, but due to the long delays the family was no longer confident that the killer would be arrested.

“No one could really feel the pain that he was going through. As a parent, no one can describe what you are feeling when your child is killed.

“He had made it his life’s mission to bring those responsible to justice. He wanted people to remember so this does not happen to someone else,” said Siyabonga.

He said several senior public figures including Orlando Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza had called to pass on their condolences, and other high profile figures, including eThekwini Municipality acting mayor Fawzia Peer, were expected to visit.

Details of the funeral are expected to be released in coming weeks.

